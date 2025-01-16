Left Menu

Infosys Shines with Double-Digit Profit Growth in FY25 Q3

Infosys announced a year-on-year net profit boost of 11.46% to Rs 6,806 crore for the October-December quarter of FY25. Revenue rose by 7.58% to Rs 41,764 crore. The company attributes this performance to its strong digital offerings and strategic initiatives, alongside growing AI capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 16:26 IST
Infosys Shines with Double-Digit Profit Growth in FY25 Q3
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Infosys, a prominent IT services firm, has recorded an 11.46% increase in its year-on-year consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 6,806 crore for the October-December quarter of fiscal year 2025.

The quarter saw revenues from operations rise to Rs 41,764 crore, marking a 7.58% increase from Rs 38,821 crore in the third quarter of FY24. These figures were released in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Salil Parekh, CEO and MD of Infosys, highlighted the company's robust revenue and operating margins as evidence of success in its digital offerings and AI capabilities, noting substantial traction in generative AI. Employee count increased by 5,591 to 323,379 during the period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025