Infosys Shines with Double-Digit Profit Growth in FY25 Q3

Infosys, a prominent IT services firm, has recorded an 11.46% increase in its year-on-year consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 6,806 crore for the October-December quarter of fiscal year 2025.

The quarter saw revenues from operations rise to Rs 41,764 crore, marking a 7.58% increase from Rs 38,821 crore in the third quarter of FY24. These figures were released in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Salil Parekh, CEO and MD of Infosys, highlighted the company's robust revenue and operating margins as evidence of success in its digital offerings and AI capabilities, noting substantial traction in generative AI. Employee count increased by 5,591 to 323,379 during the period.

(With inputs from agencies.)