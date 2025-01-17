Anduril Industries to Transform Ohio with Arsenal 1 Project
Anduril Industries plans to establish a massive advanced manufacturing facility in Ohio, creating 4,000 jobs. The facility, Arsenal 1, will produce military drones and autonomous air vehicles starting July 2026. Ohio's robust aerospace sector and workforce played a pivotal role in attracting this significant project.
US defense contractor Anduril Industries is set to build a massive advanced manufacturing facility in central Ohio, adding a planned 4,000 jobs to the area's growing high-tech sector, according to state officials.
California-based Anduril aims to start constructing the facility, dubbed "Arsenal 1", once state and local approvals are obtained. The facility will occupy a 500-acre site near Rickenbacker International Airport in Pickaway County, approximately 16 miles southeast of Columbus.
Production of military drones and autonomous air vehicles is expected by July 2026. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine highlighted the project's significance, describing it as the largest single job creation and payroll initiative announced in Ohio.
