ISRO's 100th Mission: A Historic Leap in Navigation

On Tuesday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) initiated a 27-hour countdown for its landmark 100th mission, launching a navigation satellite onboard the GSLV rocket from its spaceport. This launch is notably the first under the leadership of ISRO's new Chairman, V Narayanan, who started his role on January 13.

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), marking its 17th flight, is scheduled to lift off at 6:23 am on January 29. It carries the NVS-02, the second in the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) series, designed to offer precise positional, velocity, and timing data, extending its reach beyond the Indian subcontinent.

This launch represents a significant step in augmenting the NavIC constellation, comprising five second-generation satellites that aim to ensure continuity with enhanced features. Weighing roughly 2,250 kg, the NVS-02 satellite will support terrestrial, aerial, and maritime navigation among other key applications, stated ISRO.

(With inputs from agencies.)