ISRO's 100th Mission: A Historic Leap in Navigation

ISRO is set to launch its 100th mission, involving the GSLV-F15 rocket and the NVS-02 navigation satellite. This mission marks the first under ISRO Chairman V Narayanan. The satellite aims to enhance navigation services across the Indian sub-continent and beyond, supporting various applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-01-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 13:00 IST
On Tuesday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) initiated a 27-hour countdown for its landmark 100th mission, launching a navigation satellite onboard the GSLV rocket from its spaceport. This launch is notably the first under the leadership of ISRO's new Chairman, V Narayanan, who started his role on January 13.

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), marking its 17th flight, is scheduled to lift off at 6:23 am on January 29. It carries the NVS-02, the second in the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) series, designed to offer precise positional, velocity, and timing data, extending its reach beyond the Indian subcontinent.

This launch represents a significant step in augmenting the NavIC constellation, comprising five second-generation satellites that aim to ensure continuity with enhanced features. Weighing roughly 2,250 kg, the NVS-02 satellite will support terrestrial, aerial, and maritime navigation among other key applications, stated ISRO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

