Odisha's Semiconductor Surge: Building a High-Tech Future

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the state's second semiconductor facility with a Rs 2,500 crore investment. SiCSem Private Ltd's Bhubaneswar-based unit, highlighted at the 'Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave', aims to boost electronic power device manufacturing, supporting sectors like electric vehicles and green energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:31 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the state's second semiconductor unit, envisioned to propel the region into a high-tech future. The Rs 2,500 crore facility, spearheaded by SiCSem Private Ltd, underscores Odisha's commitment to becoming a key player in India's semiconductor landscape.

The groundbreaking ceremony, part of the 'Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave', was held virtually from Janata Maidan. This ambitious project is poised to enhance the manufacturing of electronic power devices, essential for various rapidly evolving sectors including electric vehicles, green energy, and consumer electronics.

The announcement follows a similar initiative by RIR Power Electronics, demonstrating Odisha's growing emphasis on technology and energy solutions. These projects align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of establishing India as a global semiconductor hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

