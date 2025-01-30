Tech Giants' Earnings Juggle: Gains, Losses, and the AI Drive
The S&P 500 saw mixed actions as Microsoft and Nvidia faced declines, while Meta and Tesla enjoyed gains. Microsoft's cloud forecast disappointed investors, contrasting with Tesla's positive future output promises. AI investment debates surfaced amid fluctuating tech stock performances, and economic slowdown signaled forthcoming earnings importance.
On Thursday, the S&P 500 remained subdued as losses in tech behemoths Microsoft and Nvidia counteracted earnings-driven gains from Meta and Tesla. This pattern emerged amidst investor reactions to various corporate earnings after the U.S. central bank's decision to keep interest rates unchanged.
Microsoft experienced a 6.2% drop after revealing disappointing growth projections for its cloud computing sector. Meanwhile, Meta Platforms rose 1.8% following a revenue beat. In the company's defense of substantial AI investments, alongside Microsoft's, concerns have mounted, leading to volatility in AI-linked stocks.
Tesla saw a 2.1% increase amid news of new, affordable EV models and plans for an autonomous car service. While other indices like the Dow Jones and Nasdaq varied slightly, the economic context highlighted attention on upcoming reports from companies like Apple and Intel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
