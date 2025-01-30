Left Menu

Tech Giants' Earnings Juggle: Gains, Losses, and the AI Drive

The S&P 500 saw mixed actions as Microsoft and Nvidia faced declines, while Meta and Tesla enjoyed gains. Microsoft's cloud forecast disappointed investors, contrasting with Tesla's positive future output promises. AI investment debates surfaced amid fluctuating tech stock performances, and economic slowdown signaled forthcoming earnings importance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:42 IST
Tech Giants' Earnings Juggle: Gains, Losses, and the AI Drive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 remained subdued as losses in tech behemoths Microsoft and Nvidia counteracted earnings-driven gains from Meta and Tesla. This pattern emerged amidst investor reactions to various corporate earnings after the U.S. central bank's decision to keep interest rates unchanged.

Microsoft experienced a 6.2% drop after revealing disappointing growth projections for its cloud computing sector. Meanwhile, Meta Platforms rose 1.8% following a revenue beat. In the company's defense of substantial AI investments, alongside Microsoft's, concerns have mounted, leading to volatility in AI-linked stocks.

Tesla saw a 2.1% increase amid news of new, affordable EV models and plans for an autonomous car service. While other indices like the Dow Jones and Nasdaq varied slightly, the economic context highlighted attention on upcoming reports from companies like Apple and Intel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025