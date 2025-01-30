Tech Giants' Earnings Juggle: Gains, Losses, and the AI Drive

On Thursday, the S&P 500 remained subdued as losses in tech behemoths Microsoft and Nvidia counteracted earnings-driven gains from Meta and Tesla. This pattern emerged amidst investor reactions to various corporate earnings after the U.S. central bank's decision to keep interest rates unchanged.

Microsoft experienced a 6.2% drop after revealing disappointing growth projections for its cloud computing sector. Meanwhile, Meta Platforms rose 1.8% following a revenue beat. In the company's defense of substantial AI investments, alongside Microsoft's, concerns have mounted, leading to volatility in AI-linked stocks.

Tesla saw a 2.1% increase amid news of new, affordable EV models and plans for an autonomous car service. While other indices like the Dow Jones and Nasdaq varied slightly, the economic context highlighted attention on upcoming reports from companies like Apple and Intel.

