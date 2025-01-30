France's Privacy Watchdog Scrutinizes DeepSeek's AI
France's watchdog, CNIL, intends to investigate the workings and privacy implications of DeepSeek's AI. The Chinese startup gained attention for asserting it developed DeepSeek-V3, a cost-effective AI, with under $6 million of Nvidia H800 computing power.
DeepSeek has drawn global interest following its claim that creating its latest AI, DeepSeek-V3, involved less than $6 million in computing power using Nvidia H800 chips.
The CNIL's investigation highlights growing concerns over data privacy in AI advancements, particularly from international tech companies.
