France's Privacy Watchdog Scrutinizes DeepSeek's AI

France's privacy watchdog, CNIL, plans to scrutinize Chinese startup DeepSeek's artificial intelligence system. The move aims to understand its operations and assess potential privacy risks for users.

DeepSeek has drawn global interest following its claim that creating its latest AI, DeepSeek-V3, involved less than $6 million in computing power using Nvidia H800 chips.

The CNIL's investigation highlights growing concerns over data privacy in AI advancements, particularly from international tech companies.

