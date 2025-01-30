Left Menu

France's Privacy Watchdog Scrutinizes DeepSeek's AI

France's watchdog, CNIL, intends to investigate the workings and privacy implications of DeepSeek's AI. The Chinese startup gained attention for asserting it developed DeepSeek-V3, a cost-effective AI, with under $6 million of Nvidia H800 computing power.

France's privacy watchdog, CNIL, plans to scrutinize Chinese startup DeepSeek's artificial intelligence system. The move aims to understand its operations and assess potential privacy risks for users.

DeepSeek has drawn global interest following its claim that creating its latest AI, DeepSeek-V3, involved less than $6 million in computing power using Nvidia H800 chips.

The CNIL's investigation highlights growing concerns over data privacy in AI advancements, particularly from international tech companies.

