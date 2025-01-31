Apple's Resilient Sales: A Mix of AI Hurdles and Mac Triumphs

Apple reported quarterly profits exceeding Wall Street expectations, despite facing challenges in iPhone sales and reduced revenues in China. Strong Chinese competition and sluggish AI feature implementation contributed to this scenario.

Boosted by high iPad and Mac demand, attributed to new chip technology, Apple's overall sales and profits remained robust. CEO Tim Cook emphasized the role of AI capabilities, branded as Apple Intelligence, in enhancing new device sales.

While Apple Intelligence gains traction in international markets, its uncertain availability timeline in China remains a concern. Meanwhile, Mac and iPad sales soared with impressive results, and Apple's services and wearables segments continued making significant contributions to the company's financial performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)