Britain Challenges Apple's Privacy Stance
Britain's security officials have requested Apple to create a 'back door' for accessing users' cloud data worldwide. Instead of compromising user privacy, Apple may stop encrypted storage in the UK. This move follows Britain's investigation into Apple and Google's mobile ecosystems.
Britain's security agencies are pressing Apple to develop a 'back door' to access user data stored in the cloud globally, as reported by The Washington Post. This demand could compromise Apple's security commitments to its global user base.
In response to this request, Apple might cease offering encrypted storage in the UK to avoid breaking its promise of user privacy. The UK Home Secretary's office has issued a technical capability notice to Apple, demanding access, though Apple has not provided an official comment.
This development comes alongside Britain's earlier regulatory probe into the operations of Apple and Google, scrutinizing their smartphone systems, app stores, and browsers for potential antitrust concerns.
