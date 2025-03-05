Cutting-Edge Robotic Rescue Advances in SLBC Tunnel Operation

A team from a Hyderabad-based robotics company, alongside scientists from the National Centre of Seismology, has entered the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel in a bid to rescue eight people trapped for 12 days, announced officials on Wednesday. The state government is exploring the full potential of deploying robots in this high-stakes operation.

The officials revealed that robotic technology might play a crucial role in navigating the treacherous conditions inside the tunnel, where humidity and obstructions pose significant challenges. The team is tasked with assessing whether the robots can withstand these conditions, potentially paving the way for safer inspections in future tunnel work.

As rescue efforts proceed swiftly, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of utilizing robots to shield rescue teams from harm during this operation. The joint efforts have leveraged technology like Ground Penetrating Radar and involved expert agencies, including the NDRF and the Indian Army, as they endeavor to bring the trapped individuals to safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)