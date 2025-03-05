Left Menu

Cutting-Edge Robotic Rescue Advances in SLBC Tunnel Operation

Robotics and seismic teams are working together in the rescue mission inside the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel, where eight individuals have been stuck for 12 days. The state government is considering the usage of robots to ensure the safety and structural integrity of the tunnel in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:13 IST
Cutting-Edge Robotic Rescue Advances in SLBC Tunnel Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A team from a Hyderabad-based robotics company, alongside scientists from the National Centre of Seismology, has entered the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel in a bid to rescue eight people trapped for 12 days, announced officials on Wednesday. The state government is exploring the full potential of deploying robots in this high-stakes operation.

The officials revealed that robotic technology might play a crucial role in navigating the treacherous conditions inside the tunnel, where humidity and obstructions pose significant challenges. The team is tasked with assessing whether the robots can withstand these conditions, potentially paving the way for safer inspections in future tunnel work.

As rescue efforts proceed swiftly, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of utilizing robots to shield rescue teams from harm during this operation. The joint efforts have leveraged technology like Ground Penetrating Radar and involved expert agencies, including the NDRF and the Indian Army, as they endeavor to bring the trapped individuals to safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025