Silicon Photonics Surge: Jabil to Invest $125M in New Gujarat Facility

In a significant economic development, US-based electronics firm Jabil is set to invest around USD 125 million to establish a silicon photonics manufacturing facility in Gujarat. This strategic move was announced by Matt Crowley, Executive Vice President of Jabil's Global Business Unit, during the IESA Vision Summit.

Jabil has formalized its plans by signing a memorandum of understanding with the Gujarat government. With operations in India dating back to 2003 and now employing over 75,000 people, the company sees this new plant as a major advancement in supporting cutting-edge industries such as autonomous vehicles, 5G networks, and artificial intelligence.

The new facility is expected to bolster India's position as a desirable investment destination, offering a robust labor force and compelling economic prospects. Crowley highlighted the strategic importance of silicon photonics and reaffirmed Jabil's commitment to launching the plant within the year.

