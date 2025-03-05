Left Menu

Silicon Photonics Surge: Jabil to Invest $125M in New Gujarat Facility

US electronics manufacturer Jabil plans to establish a silicon photonics factory in Gujarat, investing approximately USD 125 million. The move aligns with Jabil's decades-long experience in the field, and the plant is expected to open within the calendar year, supporting advanced industries like 5G and AI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:56 IST
In a significant economic development, US-based electronics firm Jabil is set to invest around USD 125 million to establish a silicon photonics manufacturing facility in Gujarat. This strategic move was announced by Matt Crowley, Executive Vice President of Jabil's Global Business Unit, during the IESA Vision Summit.

Jabil has formalized its plans by signing a memorandum of understanding with the Gujarat government. With operations in India dating back to 2003 and now employing over 75,000 people, the company sees this new plant as a major advancement in supporting cutting-edge industries such as autonomous vehicles, 5G networks, and artificial intelligence.

The new facility is expected to bolster India's position as a desirable investment destination, offering a robust labor force and compelling economic prospects. Crowley highlighted the strategic importance of silicon photonics and reaffirmed Jabil's commitment to launching the plant within the year.

