Tenthpin Unveils AI Labs in Hyderabad for Life Sciences Transformation

Switzerland-based Tenthpin Management Consultants has inaugurated Tenthpin AI Labs (TAIL) in Hyderabad, aiming to enhance AI-driven transformations within the Life Sciences industry. The initiative is designed to aid pharmaceutical, MedTech, biotech, and research organizations in distinguishing genuine AI applications from the prevalent hype.

The Hyderabad facility was opened in HITEC City by Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, and Industries & Commerce for the Government of Telangana, along with Tenthpin executives. The lab intends to capitalize on Hyderabad's status as a life sciences hub, coupled with the technical prowess of India's workforce.

Tenthpin AI Labs will serve as a collaborative environment, helping Life Sciences companies develop AI-based proofs of concept before larger deployments. The facility combines global expertise with local talent to deliver customized AI solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing systems, aiming to propel Indian companies into global innovation leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)