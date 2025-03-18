Left Menu

Infineon's Strategic Expansion in India: Doubling R&D Workforce by 2030

Infineon plans to double its headcount in India by 2030, focusing on scaling its R&D operations. The firm will support local startups and collaborate with educational institutions to bolster India's semiconductor industry, without immediate plans for local manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:42 IST
In a strategic move to enhance its R&D operations, Infineon is set to double its workforce in India by 2030. According to Andreas Urschitz, CMO and management board member of the German semiconductor giant, India is a critical growth market and R&D hub for the company.

The expansion aligns with Infineon's goal to boost its presence in India's market and explore joint ventures with local partners. Despite the focus on augmentation, the company ruled out setting up manufacturing facilities in India in the immediate future.

Infineon's collaboration extends to local startups and educational institutions, aiming to accelerate innovation in the microelectronics sector. As part of their commitment, Infineon will also provide mentorship and support at their Singapore co-innovation facility, training the next generation of engineers.

