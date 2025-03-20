Left Menu

Embracing AI: Reskill for the Future of Jobs, Says Salesforce South Asia CEO

Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO of Salesforce South Asia, emphasizes the need for workers to reskill as AI transforms jobs. She highlights AI's potential to enhance efficiency, reduce errors, and drive productivity. With AI's evolution from predictive tools to generative and robotic capabilities, adapting to change is crucial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), job landscapes are set for a transformation, President and CEO of Salesforce South Asia, Arundhati Bhattacharya, stated on Thursday, urging the necessity of reskilling among the workforce.

Bhattacharya highlighted AI's advantages, noting its capacity to leverage data for superior resolutions and its role in minimizing human errors, enhancing overall business productivity.

The former chairperson of SBI underlined the importance of adapting to AI-driven changes, as it transitions from predictive data usage to complex language processing, heralding an upcoming 'robotic age', with India demonstrating significant demand for AI innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

