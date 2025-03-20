Embracing AI: Reskill for the Future of Jobs, Says Salesforce South Asia CEO

With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), job landscapes are set for a transformation, President and CEO of Salesforce South Asia, Arundhati Bhattacharya, stated on Thursday, urging the necessity of reskilling among the workforce.

Bhattacharya highlighted AI's advantages, noting its capacity to leverage data for superior resolutions and its role in minimizing human errors, enhancing overall business productivity.

The former chairperson of SBI underlined the importance of adapting to AI-driven changes, as it transitions from predictive data usage to complex language processing, heralding an upcoming 'robotic age', with India demonstrating significant demand for AI innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)