PMI and Kyndryl Renew Partnership to Drive Innovation and Digital Transformation

The Project Management Institute (PMI) and Kyndryl renew their strategic partnership to enhance project management and support digital transformation. The collaboration leverages PMI's global resources to empower Kyndryl's workforce with advanced skills, focusing on AI integration in project management to deliver innovative solutions and exceed clients' expectations.

The Project Management Institute (PMI) and Kyndryl, a global leader in IT infrastructure services, have reaffirmed their strategic collaboration, setting the stage for enhanced project management capabilities that promise to foster innovation and expedite digital transformation. This renewed partnership underscores the commitment of both organizations to achieving excellence in project delivery.

This collaboration allows Kyndryl to utilize PMI's global standards, certifications, and available resources to elevate its workforce's project management skills. Additionally, the partnership aims to delve deeper into applying Artificial Intelligence in project management, providing access to PMI's cutting-edge eLearning tools to spur continuous growth and innovation.

As noted by PMI President and CEO Pierre Le Manh, "The fusion of PMI's project management expertise with Kyndryl's technological capabilities will herald a new era of innovation." Senior leaders from both organizations expressed optimism about this venture significantly impacting modern IT landscapes, ultimately benefiting Kyndryl's global and regional operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

