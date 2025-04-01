Left Menu

Intel's New CEO Lip-Bu Tan Shakes Up Leadership for Engineering Excellence

Lip-Bu Tan, Intel’s newly appointed CEO, is focused on revitalizing the company by streamlining management and empowering engineers. Addressing losses in market share, Tan emphasized direct collaboration with engineers and clients to meet customer expectations and attract top talent back to the iconic chipmaker.

In a bold move to revitalize Intel's market standing, the company's new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, laid out plans to streamline operations and empower engineers. Speaking at the 'Vision' event in Las Vegas, Tan highlighted the necessity of meeting customer expectations and fostering innovation.

Once dominating over 90% of market share in personal computers and data center servers, Intel has seen rivals like Nvidia erode its leadership. Tan's initial weeks involved intensive customer engagement to understand their needs and a commitment to reshape Intel into a leaner, more agile company.

Part of Tan's strategy includes cutting back on what he perceives as cumbersome middle management, allowing engineers more freedom to innovate. His primary mission is to reclaim lost talent and recruit top industry engineers to drive groundbreaking ideas and future success for Intel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

