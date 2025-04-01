Intel's New CEO Lip-Bu Tan Shakes Up Leadership for Engineering Excellence

In a bold move to revitalize Intel's market standing, the company's new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, laid out plans to streamline operations and empower engineers. Speaking at the 'Vision' event in Las Vegas, Tan highlighted the necessity of meeting customer expectations and fostering innovation.

Once dominating over 90% of market share in personal computers and data center servers, Intel has seen rivals like Nvidia erode its leadership. Tan's initial weeks involved intensive customer engagement to understand their needs and a commitment to reshape Intel into a leaner, more agile company.

Part of Tan's strategy includes cutting back on what he perceives as cumbersome middle management, allowing engineers more freedom to innovate. His primary mission is to reclaim lost talent and recruit top industry engineers to drive groundbreaking ideas and future success for Intel.

