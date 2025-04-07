India Stands Resilient Amid US Tariff Hikes: A Catalyst for Innovation

India's electronics and IT sector remains unfazed by the United States' recent import duty hikes. While these tariffs could introduce cost barriers, industry leaders perceive them as catalysts for change and innovation. Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan emphasized the dynamic nature of the situation, stating regular consultations with manufacturers are ongoing.

The US, starting April 9, imposed a 26% additional tariff on Indian goods. Despite this, industry insiders, like GX Group CEO Paritosh Prajapati, point out India's tariffs remain lower compared to competitors like Vietnam, China, and Thailand. The 'Make in India' initiative continues to provide advantageous conditions for manufacturers.

HFCL's Managing Director, Mahendra Nahata, views the tariffs as a strategic opportunity. By pushing for innovation, India can redefine its global role by designing AI-driven solutions and exporting energy-efficient technologies, aligning with international climate resilience priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)