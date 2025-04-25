DRDO's Groundbreaking Scramjet Test: A Leap in Hypersonic Technology

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved a significant breakthrough in hypersonic weapon technology with a successful scramjet combustor ground test lasting over 1,000 seconds. This test marks a vital step in the development of next-generation hypersonic missiles, capable of traveling over five times the speed of sound.

The Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) in Hyderabad spearheaded the initiative, conducting long-duration testing at the state-of-the-art Scramjet Connect Test Facility. The successful validation sets the stage for full-scale flight testing of these cutting-edge technologies.

The Defence Ministry praised the coordinated efforts of DRDO labs, industry, and academia in reaching this milestone. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the test as a testament to the government's commitment to advancing critical hypersonic technologies. DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat lauded the team for their remarkable achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)