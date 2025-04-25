DRDO's Groundbreaking Scramjet Test: A Leap in Hypersonic Technology
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted a successful scramjet combustor ground test for over 1,000 seconds, marking a significant milestone in hypersonic weapon technology. The test paves the way for full-scale flight testing and advances India's development of next-generation hypersonic cruise missiles.
- Country:
- India
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved a significant breakthrough in hypersonic weapon technology with a successful scramjet combustor ground test lasting over 1,000 seconds. This test marks a vital step in the development of next-generation hypersonic missiles, capable of traveling over five times the speed of sound.
The Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) in Hyderabad spearheaded the initiative, conducting long-duration testing at the state-of-the-art Scramjet Connect Test Facility. The successful validation sets the stage for full-scale flight testing of these cutting-edge technologies.
The Defence Ministry praised the coordinated efforts of DRDO labs, industry, and academia in reaching this milestone. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the test as a testament to the government's commitment to advancing critical hypersonic technologies. DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat lauded the team for their remarkable achievements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DRDO
- scramjet
- test
- hypersonic
- technology
- missile
- combustor
- India
- defence
- ground testing
ALSO READ
Global Technology Summit 2025: Pioneering Possibilities in Geo-Technology
NZ and Colorado Strengthen Ties with Focus on Innovation and Technology
Revolutionizing Warfare: Technology's Impact on Global Security
Global Technology Summit 2025: Shaping Tomorrow with Innovation
SA Unveils Advanced Drone and Camera Technology for Border Security