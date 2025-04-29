Left Menu

Airport Connectivity: Telcos Push Back Against Third-Party Involvement

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have urged Noida International Airport Ltd. to avoid using third-party providers for telecom infrastructure, arguing it could create monopolistic conditions. They emphasize the importance of quality connectivity for passengers, airport staff, and the need for joint management of infrastructure deployment.

Updated: 29-04-2025 18:40 IST
  • India

Key telecom operators, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, have collectively urged Noida International Airport Ltd. to refrain from involving third-party infrastructure providers for the deployment of a common In-Building Solution (IBS) to ensure seamless telecom connectivity within the airport terminal.

In a joint letter, the telecom giants warned against granting exclusive rights to third-party entities, arguing that such rights could establish monopolistic conditions. The telcos highlighted the potential for the third party to act as a 'gatekeeper' of right of way (RoW), creating bottlenecks in the process.

Emphasizing their legal authority and technical capabilities, the companies stressed the necessity of uninterrupted, high-quality connectivity for both passengers and airport staff. They insisted that active telecom infrastructure deployment should remain the purview of licensed telecom operators, not third-party vendors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

