Airport Connectivity: Telcos Push Back Against Third-Party Involvement

Key telecom operators, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, have collectively urged Noida International Airport Ltd. to refrain from involving third-party infrastructure providers for the deployment of a common In-Building Solution (IBS) to ensure seamless telecom connectivity within the airport terminal.

In a joint letter, the telecom giants warned against granting exclusive rights to third-party entities, arguing that such rights could establish monopolistic conditions. The telcos highlighted the potential for the third party to act as a 'gatekeeper' of right of way (RoW), creating bottlenecks in the process.

Emphasizing their legal authority and technical capabilities, the companies stressed the necessity of uninterrupted, high-quality connectivity for both passengers and airport staff. They insisted that active telecom infrastructure deployment should remain the purview of licensed telecom operators, not third-party vendors.

(With inputs from agencies.)