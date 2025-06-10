Left Menu

Snowflake Ventures into India's Expansive AI Market

AI solutions firm Snowflake plans to hire 100 more staff, expanding its workforce in India to over 700 by the end of the year. With a new R&D centre and office expansions in Mumbai and Bengaluru, Snowflake sees India as a major growth market, leveraging its vast data opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 10-06-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:40 IST
Enterprise AI solutions firm Snowflake is poised to expand its workforce in India, planning to add approximately 100 employees by year's end, as reported by a senior company official.

Current headcount in India stands at around 600, with plans underway to establish a research and development center in the country. Snowflake's Managing Director, Vijayant Rai, highlighted their new Mumbai office and expansion plans for Bengaluru by 2025.

Rai emphasized India's potential as a growth market, noting its dynamic economy and vast data capabilities. Local customers include high-volume unicorns, enhancing the need for Snowflake's data solutions, and the Indian BFSI sector is a key growth driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

