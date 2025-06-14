Tensions Rise: White House Scrutinizes Elon Musk's SpaceX Contracts

The White House recently instructed the Defense Department and NASA to review billions of dollars in SpaceX contracts. The directive follows a public disagreement between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, sources told Reuters.

This ongoing review positions the administration to act swiftly if Trump decides to retaliate against Musk's business interests. Pentagon officials are also evaluating SpaceX's role in a new U.S. missile defense system.

The potential move raises concerns among governance experts about political influences on government contracts. Musk's SpaceX remains integral to U.S. aerospace and defense amid tensions with the administration.

