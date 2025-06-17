Honda's Rocket Milestone: A Step Closer to Suborbital Spaceflight

Honda has taken a monumental leap in its space ambitions with the successful launch and landing test of its prototype reusable rocket. The Japanese auto giant made the unexpected announcement, inching closer to its target of achieving suborbital spaceflight by 2029. This test represents a significant step forward in Honda's exploration of space technologies.

Conducted at its facility in Taiki, northern Japan, the experiment involved a 6.3-metre rocket that reached a height of 271 meters before making a safe landing. Though Honda has yet to decide on the commercialization of these rocket technologies, the firm is committed to ongoing research and development, aiming to acquire the technological capability for a suborbital launch within the next six years.

The venture into reusable launch vehicles mirrors efforts from global competitors like SpaceX and Blue Origin. Notably, Toyota, a key competitor, has also invested in rocket technology, partnering with Interstellar Technologies. Such initiatives are backed by Japan's government, which has set up a substantial space venture fund with ambitions of doubling the country's space industry size by the 2030s.

