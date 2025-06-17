Left Menu

Honda's Rocket Milestone: A Step Closer to Suborbital Spaceflight

Honda achieved a significant milestone by successfully testing its prototype reusable rocket, reaching an altitude of 271 meters. This marks a crucial step in its aim to achieve suborbital spaceflight by 2029. Despite no commercial plans yet, Honda continues to innovate in space technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:22 IST
Honda's Rocket Milestone: A Step Closer to Suborbital Spaceflight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Honda has taken a monumental leap in its space ambitions with the successful launch and landing test of its prototype reusable rocket. The Japanese auto giant made the unexpected announcement, inching closer to its target of achieving suborbital spaceflight by 2029. This test represents a significant step forward in Honda's exploration of space technologies.

Conducted at its facility in Taiki, northern Japan, the experiment involved a 6.3-metre rocket that reached a height of 271 meters before making a safe landing. Though Honda has yet to decide on the commercialization of these rocket technologies, the firm is committed to ongoing research and development, aiming to acquire the technological capability for a suborbital launch within the next six years.

The venture into reusable launch vehicles mirrors efforts from global competitors like SpaceX and Blue Origin. Notably, Toyota, a key competitor, has also invested in rocket technology, partnering with Interstellar Technologies. Such initiatives are backed by Japan's government, which has set up a substantial space venture fund with ambitions of doubling the country's space industry size by the 2030s.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025