Ukraine Pioneers Starlink Mobile Launch Amid Post-War Reconstruction

Ukraine is set to be the first European country to offer Starlink mobile services. Field tests are ongoing with plans for satellite broadband by mid-2026. Kyivstar's involvement highlights strategic growth amidst post-war recovery. A U.S. NASDAQ listing and Ukrainian infrastructure resilience bolster this ambitious initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 11:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine is making strides as it becomes the first European nation to offer Starlink mobile services. Kyivstar, a leading operator, plans to launch messaging services by year-end and mobile satellite broadband by mid-2026, according to CEO Oleksandr Komarov.

The launch stems from a partnership with SpaceX, enabling Elon Musk's tech to provide direct-to-cell services in the war-affected country. Devices will connect to satellites functioning as cellphone towers, delivering signals directly to smartphones from space.

As Ukraine rebuilds post-Russian invasion, Kyivstar is also preparing for a U.S. NASDAQ listing. Despite ongoing challenges, Ukrainian telecom infrastructure has shown resilience, enduring recent Russian assaults on power grids.

(With inputs from agencies.)

