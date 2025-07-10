Ukraine Pioneers Starlink Mobile Launch Amid Post-War Reconstruction

Ukraine is making strides as it becomes the first European nation to offer Starlink mobile services. Kyivstar, a leading operator, plans to launch messaging services by year-end and mobile satellite broadband by mid-2026, according to CEO Oleksandr Komarov.

The launch stems from a partnership with SpaceX, enabling Elon Musk's tech to provide direct-to-cell services in the war-affected country. Devices will connect to satellites functioning as cellphone towers, delivering signals directly to smartphones from space.

As Ukraine rebuilds post-Russian invasion, Kyivstar is also preparing for a U.S. NASDAQ listing. Despite ongoing challenges, Ukrainian telecom infrastructure has shown resilience, enduring recent Russian assaults on power grids.

