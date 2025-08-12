India's Semiconductor Revolution: Major Investments Unveiled
The Indian government has sanctioned four new semiconductor plants in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab, with key partnerships including Intel and Lockheed Martin. These projects are expected to boost local electronics component production from 20% to 30%. This marks a significant advancement in India's tech manufacturing landscape.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark move set to elevate India's technological landscape, the Union Cabinet has approved the establishment of four semiconductor plants. This monumental decision involves major U.S. companies Intel and Lockheed Martin, and commits a total investment of Rs 4,594 crore across the states of Odisha, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh.
Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the first chip from these projects could debut within months. The initiative is projected to amplify the share of domestically produced electronic components to 30%, up from the current 20%. Each plant, slated to be operational within three years, reinforces India's drive toward self-reliance in critical tech infrastructure.
The Cabinet's endorsement includes a pioneering 3D Glass semiconductor packaging unit and a resilient silicon carbide semiconductor facility. These ventures are crucial not only for consumer electronics but also for strategic sectors like defense and telecommunications. The expansion underscores India's ambition to be a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cybersecurity Breach: Odisha's Higher Education Department Hits Snag
Navigating Asia's Hospitality Investment Landscape: Insights from IHIF 2025
India-UK Trade Pact: A New Era of Investment and Growth
Two students of Vellore Institute of Technology, who went missing near waterfall in MP's Sehore district, found dead: Police.
Australia's Green Bank Sets Record Investment in Clean Energy