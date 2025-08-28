Left Menu

Fired for Protest: Microsoft Ties to Israel Under Scrutiny

Two Microsoft employees were terminated after a sit-in protest at the company's headquarters against Microsoft's association with Israel. The protest group, No Azure for Apartheid, demands that Microsoft cut ties with Israel, accusing it of supporting oppressive surveillance measures against Palestinians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 09:31 IST
Fired for Protest: Microsoft Ties to Israel Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two Microsoft employees were dismissed after participating in a protest at the company's headquarters to condemn Microsoft's relationship with Israel during its military actions in Gaza, raising ethical concerns about corporate responsibility.

A Microsoft spokesperson explained the terminations were due to serious policy violations following the unauthorized access to executive offices. The protesting employees, Anna Hattle and Riki Fameli, were informed via voicemails, according to No Azure for Apartheid, a group criticizing Microsoft's Azure software's involvement with Israeli authorities.

The dispute highlights a broader protest movement against entities tied to Israel, amid global outrage over the humanitarian plight in Gaza, intensified by Israel's military response to an initial offensive from Hamas militants in October 2023.

TRENDING

1
Manchester United Faces Shock Cup Upset Against Grimsby Town

Manchester United Faces Shock Cup Upset Against Grimsby Town

 United Kingdom
2
Pioneering Smart Homes: LG Soft India and CUSAT Collaboration

Pioneering Smart Homes: LG Soft India and CUSAT Collaboration

 India
3
Hong Kong's National Security Trial: A Spotlight on Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong's National Security Trial: A Spotlight on Jimmy Lai

 Global
4
Deadly Drone Strikes Shatter Kyiv's Night Sky

Deadly Drone Strikes Shatter Kyiv's Night Sky

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025