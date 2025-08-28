Fired for Protest: Microsoft Ties to Israel Under Scrutiny

Two Microsoft employees were dismissed after participating in a protest at the company's headquarters to condemn Microsoft's relationship with Israel during its military actions in Gaza, raising ethical concerns about corporate responsibility.

A Microsoft spokesperson explained the terminations were due to serious policy violations following the unauthorized access to executive offices. The protesting employees, Anna Hattle and Riki Fameli, were informed via voicemails, according to No Azure for Apartheid, a group criticizing Microsoft's Azure software's involvement with Israeli authorities.

The dispute highlights a broader protest movement against entities tied to Israel, amid global outrage over the humanitarian plight in Gaza, intensified by Israel's military response to an initial offensive from Hamas militants in October 2023.