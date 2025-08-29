Marvell Technology Faces Uncertain Future Amid Flat Data Center Demands
Marvell Technology's shares dropped 15% after the company's data center demand outlook did not meet expectations, causing concern among investors. The chipmaker's revenue, driven by custom chip sales to cloud providers like Amazon and Microsoft, faces challenges due to in-house developments by these clients to reduce reliance on Nvidia.
In a significant premarket downturn on Friday, shares of Marvell Technology fell by 15%. The decline follows a less-than-expected demand forecast for the company's data center business, which has been heavily reliant on custom AI chip sales to major cloud providers.
The expectation for chipmakers has skyrocketed, fueled by AI-driven market optimism. However, Marvell's forecast compounded doubts about demand consistency from cloud providers, as highlighted in a recent earnings call. Despite being a major player, Matt Murphy, Marvell's CEO, tempered expectations, citing "lumpiness" as a normal part of handling large-scale cloud infrastructure projects.
Competing with industry giant Broadcom, Marvell faces challenges due to the shift by cloud providers, like Amazon and Microsoft, towards in-house solutions. Analysts note Marvell's dependence on a multi-vendor sourcing strategy, which may impact profitability. Nonetheless, the company projects a stronger performance in the fourth quarter as custom chip orders are anticipated to rise.
