Norway Selects British Frigates for Maritime Defense Upgrade

In a significant move to bolster its maritime defenses, Norway has announced plans to purchase a fleet of British-made frigates. The government revealed this decision on Sunday, marking a pivotal choice in enhancing its naval capabilities.

Several countries, including Germany, France, Britain, and the United States, were in the fray with competing frigate designs. This procurement represents what is anticipated to be Norway's largest military acquisition to date as an NATO-member.

With the decision made, Norway is set to begin final contract negotiations with Britain, making the selection of supplier nearly definitive.

