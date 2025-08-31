Left Menu

Norway Selects British Frigates for Maritime Defense Upgrade

Norway plans to procure a fleet of British-made frigates to enhance its maritime defenses. The decision, announced by the government, marks the beginning of final contract negotiations. This acquisition is expected to be the largest military procurement for NATO-member Norway, following competition from Germany, France, and the USA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 31-08-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 15:36 IST
Norway Selects British Frigates for Maritime Defense Upgrade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Norway

In a significant move to bolster its maritime defenses, Norway has announced plans to purchase a fleet of British-made frigates. The government revealed this decision on Sunday, marking a pivotal choice in enhancing its naval capabilities.

Several countries, including Germany, France, Britain, and the United States, were in the fray with competing frigate designs. This procurement represents what is anticipated to be Norway's largest military acquisition to date as an NATO-member.

With the decision made, Norway is set to begin final contract negotiations with Britain, making the selection of supplier nearly definitive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

