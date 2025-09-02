Graphene Revolution: CGT and TACC Forge Pioneering Partnership
TACC Ltd partners with Ceylon Graphene Technologies to accelerate the commercialization and large-scale adoption of graphene. This collaboration merges expertise in graphene technology and graphite science to innovate industry solutions, aiming at transformative advancements across multiple sectors including construction, textiles, and energy storage.
- Country:
- India
TACC Ltd has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Ceylon Graphene Technologies (CGT) to accelerate the commercialization of graphene. The collaboration aims to harness the potential of this advanced material, positioning it for widespread industrial adoption.
CGT brings its extensive expertise in graphene technology to the table, as TACC integrates its deep understanding of graphite science. Together, they aim to drive innovation in the production and application of graphene derivatives. This partnership aims to revolutionize industries such as construction and textiles, leveraging cutting-edge advancements.
By joining forces, the two entities look to make graphene technologies scalable and commercially viable. This initiative is set to position India at the forefront of next-generation material science, creating opportunities across various sectors and highlighting graphene as a cornerstone for future solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Extends Export Obligations: A Boon for Chemical Sector Amid US Tariffs
India Accelerates in Semiconductor Race with Strategic Logistics Boost
Gen Z Women in India Embrace Fertility Awareness
India and US: Bridging Trade Gaps Amid Diplomatic Tensions
TACC Limited and CGT Partner to Propel Graphene Commercialization