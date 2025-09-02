Graphene Revolution: CGT and TACC Forge Pioneering Partnership

TACC Ltd has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Ceylon Graphene Technologies (CGT) to accelerate the commercialization of graphene. The collaboration aims to harness the potential of this advanced material, positioning it for widespread industrial adoption.

CGT brings its extensive expertise in graphene technology to the table, as TACC integrates its deep understanding of graphite science. Together, they aim to drive innovation in the production and application of graphene derivatives. This partnership aims to revolutionize industries such as construction and textiles, leveraging cutting-edge advancements.

By joining forces, the two entities look to make graphene technologies scalable and commercially viable. This initiative is set to position India at the forefront of next-generation material science, creating opportunities across various sectors and highlighting graphene as a cornerstone for future solutions.

