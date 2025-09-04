Left Menu

Veterans at the Helm: Redefining Europe's Defence Tech

Military veterans are instrumental in reshaping Europe's defence technology landscape, bringing invaluable firsthand experience to startups in the field. Their contributions span from product testing to strategic investment, equipped with insights gleaned from front-line experience, amidst a surge of defence spending driven by the Ukraine conflict.

Updated: 04-09-2025 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As Europe's defence technology landscape undergoes a transformation, military veterans have emerged as pivotal figures, leveraging their frontline experience to benefit burgeoning startups. These veterans, with insights honed from service, identify nuanced technical flaws and drive strategic investment.

The Ukraine conflict has prompted a surge in defence spending across the continent, opening opportunities for veterans to co-found or lead startups. This influx is evident in the record venture capital investment, which reached $5.2 billion by 2024, indicating a 500% increase from pre-war levels.

Veteran-led companies are thriving in this revitalised ecosystem, addressing battlefield challenges with pragmatic solutions. Their ability to understand operational constraints makes them valuable not only in development but also in customer credibility, marking their significant impact in the defence sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

