Karnataka: A Hub for Rapidly Evolving Global Capability Centres
Karnataka's Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are advancing significantly faster than the national average, fueled by the state's robust support ecosystem. The Katalyst initiative promotes ease-of-doing-business, reinforcing Karnataka's leadership in the sector, with the government highlighting a 43% national share in recent GCC establishments.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge highlighted the rapid advancement of the state's mid-market Global Capability Centres (GCCs), emphasizing their growth at 1.4 times the rate of national peers. He credited this acceleration to Karnataka's robust ecosystem of talent, innovation, and supportive policies.
At the Katalyst Karnataka GCC Handbook launch, Kharge outlined how Katalyst supports new GCCs through streamlined clearances, a single-window support system, and a practical playbook, ensuring Karnataka's continued and multiplying leadership in this sector.
The state boasts over 30% of India's GCCs, with Bengaluru alone employing over 600,000 professionals. In the past three years, Karnataka has attracted 43% of new GCC setups in India, underscoring the confidence placed by global enterprises in the state's capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrating 15 Years of Innovation: Ranking By SEO's Digital Journey
Apple's iPhone Line-up: Navigating Trade Wars and Innovation Challenges
Taurian MPS Limited Announces IPO to Fuel Expansion and Innovation
Delhi Jewellery and Gem Fair 2025: A Dazzling Fusion of Tradition and Innovation
Maharashtra's Green Agenda: Building Farmer Resilience through Ecosystem-Based Adaptation