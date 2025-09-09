Left Menu

Karnataka: A Hub for Rapidly Evolving Global Capability Centres

Karnataka's Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are advancing significantly faster than the national average, fueled by the state's robust support ecosystem. The Katalyst initiative promotes ease-of-doing-business, reinforcing Karnataka's leadership in the sector, with the government highlighting a 43% national share in recent GCC establishments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-09-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 16:49 IST
Karnataka: A Hub for Rapidly Evolving Global Capability Centres
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge highlighted the rapid advancement of the state's mid-market Global Capability Centres (GCCs), emphasizing their growth at 1.4 times the rate of national peers. He credited this acceleration to Karnataka's robust ecosystem of talent, innovation, and supportive policies.

At the Katalyst Karnataka GCC Handbook launch, Kharge outlined how Katalyst supports new GCCs through streamlined clearances, a single-window support system, and a practical playbook, ensuring Karnataka's continued and multiplying leadership in this sector.

The state boasts over 30% of India's GCCs, with Bengaluru alone employing over 600,000 professionals. In the past three years, Karnataka has attracted 43% of new GCC setups in India, underscoring the confidence placed by global enterprises in the state's capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

