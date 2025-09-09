Karnataka: A Hub for Rapidly Evolving Global Capability Centres

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge highlighted the rapid advancement of the state's mid-market Global Capability Centres (GCCs), emphasizing their growth at 1.4 times the rate of national peers. He credited this acceleration to Karnataka's robust ecosystem of talent, innovation, and supportive policies.

At the Katalyst Karnataka GCC Handbook launch, Kharge outlined how Katalyst supports new GCCs through streamlined clearances, a single-window support system, and a practical playbook, ensuring Karnataka's continued and multiplying leadership in this sector.

The state boasts over 30% of India's GCCs, with Bengaluru alone employing over 600,000 professionals. In the past three years, Karnataka has attracted 43% of new GCC setups in India, underscoring the confidence placed by global enterprises in the state's capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)