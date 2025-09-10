Anduril Secures $1.2 Billion Navy Contract for Autonomous Underwater Vehicles

Anduril has achieved a significant milestone, securing a $1.2 billion contract from the Royal Australian Navy. The deal involves the development, delivery, and support of a fleet of advanced, extra-large autonomous undersea vehicles, aptly named Ghost Shark.

This partnership underscores the Navy's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology into its operations, enhancing its capabilities beneath the waves.

The contract is set to significantly bolster Australia's naval prowess, marking a notable advancement in the field of autonomous maritime technology.