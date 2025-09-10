Anduril Secures $1.2 Billion Navy Contract for Autonomous Underwater Vehicles
Anduril has been awarded a $1.2 billion contract by the Royal Australian Navy to develop, deliver, and support a fleet of extra-large autonomous undersea vehicles known as Ghost Shark. This significant deal marks a major step in enhancing Australia's naval capabilities with cutting-edge technology.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 07:20 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 07:20 IST
Anduril has achieved a significant milestone, securing a $1.2 billion contract from the Royal Australian Navy. The deal involves the development, delivery, and support of a fleet of advanced, extra-large autonomous undersea vehicles, aptly named Ghost Shark.
This partnership underscores the Navy's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology into its operations, enhancing its capabilities beneath the waves.
The contract is set to significantly bolster Australia's naval prowess, marking a notable advancement in the field of autonomous maritime technology.
