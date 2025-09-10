Left Menu

Security Alert: Potential Threats in Solar-Powered Highway Infrastructure

U.S. officials warn that solar-powered highway infrastructure may harbor hidden Chinese devices. Concerns center on undocumented radios found in inverters and batteries, potentially enabling remote tampering. The advisory aims to safeguard America's transportation systems amidst escalating tensions over Chinese technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. officials are urging cautious scrutiny of solar-powered highway infrastructure, highlighting a potential security threat from hidden Chinese devices. This warning comes from the Federal Highway Administration following elevated scrutiny over Chinese technology in American transport systems.

A security note, reviewed by Reuters, reveals discoveries of undocumented cellular radios in foreign-manufactured power inverters and battery systems, many of which originate from China. These devices raise concerns about remote tampering capabilities, as underscored by experts like George Mason University's Anomadarshi Barua.

The advisory details steps for authorities to safeguard highway infrastructure, including inventory checks, spectrum analysis, and network segmentation. Meanwhile, the U.S. strengthens regulatory measures against Chinese autos, expressing concerns over data privacy in autonomous vehicle testing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

