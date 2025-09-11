Zelenskiy Urges Allies to Rethink Air Defence Amid Drone Incursions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Kyiv's allies to reconsider their air defence systems in response to Russian drones breaching Polish airspace.

This appeal was made during a meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Kyiv, where Zelenskiy stressed Ukraine's willingness to aid its allies. He highlighted the effectiveness of using a combination of defences due to the high cost of advanced missile systems like the U.S.-made Patriot when targeting cheaper drones.

Poland, after shooting down drones that entered its airspace, plans to send military representatives to Ukraine for training in drone defence strategies. This decision follows Zelenskiy's assurance that Ukraine, with its domestic expertise, is prepared to offer support to its allies.