Rheinmetall's Strategic Move: New Arms Plant for Ukraine

Rheinmetall, a German arms manufacturer, plans to build an artillery shell production plant in Ukraine. This initiative aims to bolster Kyiv's defense capabilities as they combat Russian forces. The plant's location has been established in a safe region, facilitating the scaling of Ukraine's domestic arms industry with Western support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

German arms giant Rheinmetall is poised to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities with a new initiative. The company plans to construct a production plant dedicated to manufacturing artillery shells for Ukrainian forces.

The announcement came from Kyiv's defense minister, Denys Shmyhal, who revealed that land has been allocated in a secure region of Ukraine for the plant, which will specifically produce Rheinmetall shells for Kyiv's Defence Forces.

This development forms part of Ukraine's broader strategy to ramp up its domestic arms industry, drawing on support from Western allies as it endures the fourth year of Russia's ongoing invasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

