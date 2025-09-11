Rheinmetall's Strategic Move: New Arms Plant for Ukraine

German arms giant Rheinmetall is poised to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities with a new initiative. The company plans to construct a production plant dedicated to manufacturing artillery shells for Ukrainian forces.

The announcement came from Kyiv's defense minister, Denys Shmyhal, who revealed that land has been allocated in a secure region of Ukraine for the plant, which will specifically produce Rheinmetall shells for Kyiv's Defence Forces.

This development forms part of Ukraine's broader strategy to ramp up its domestic arms industry, drawing on support from Western allies as it endures the fourth year of Russia's ongoing invasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)