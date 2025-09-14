Transatlantic Tech Triumph: UK and US Forge Landmark Agreement
The UK and the US are on the verge of signing a significant technology agreement, highlighting collaboration in AI, semiconductors, and more. This accord aims to fortify their tech sectors. President Trump plans a visit, where business deals, including a major BlackRock investment, are anticipated.
The United Kingdom and the United States are set to finalize a landmark technology agreement during President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to the UK, according to an announcement from the British Embassy in Washington on Saturday.
This agreement is designed to strengthen collaboration between the nations' lucrative tech sectors, opening new business and consumer opportunities across the Atlantic. Although final negotiations are ongoing, the focus will be on cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, telecommunications, and quantum computing.
UK Technology Secretary Liz Kendall emphasized the transformative potential of AI and quantum computing. Trump's visit, scheduled for Tuesday, will include a delegation of US executives like Nvidia's Jensen Huang and OpenAI's Sam Altman. In line with this partnership, BlackRock reportedly plans to invest $700 million in British data centers.
- READ MORE ON:
- UK
- US
- technology
- agreement
- AI
- quantum computing
- Trump
- state visit
- collaboration
- BlackRock
ALSO READ
U.S. Lawmakers Push Sanctions Bill to Combat Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Trump-Xi Summit: Uncertain Paths Amid Tensions
Unite the Kingdom: A New Wave of Right-Wing Patriotism in Britain
Federal Judge Blocks Reinstatement of Fired Workers in Trump-Era Case
Deadly Escalation: Haiti's Fishing Village Attack Highlights Spiraling Gang Violence