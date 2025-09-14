Left Menu

Transatlantic Tech Triumph: UK and US Forge Landmark Agreement

The UK and the US are on the verge of signing a significant technology agreement, highlighting collaboration in AI, semiconductors, and more. This accord aims to fortify their tech sectors. President Trump plans a visit, where business deals, including a major BlackRock investment, are anticipated.

Updated: 14-09-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 04:34 IST
Transatlantic Tech Triumph: UK and US Forge Landmark Agreement
The United Kingdom and the United States are set to finalize a landmark technology agreement during President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to the UK, according to an announcement from the British Embassy in Washington on Saturday.

This agreement is designed to strengthen collaboration between the nations' lucrative tech sectors, opening new business and consumer opportunities across the Atlantic. Although final negotiations are ongoing, the focus will be on cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, telecommunications, and quantum computing.

UK Technology Secretary Liz Kendall emphasized the transformative potential of AI and quantum computing. Trump's visit, scheduled for Tuesday, will include a delegation of US executives like Nvidia's Jensen Huang and OpenAI's Sam Altman. In line with this partnership, BlackRock reportedly plans to invest $700 million in British data centers.

