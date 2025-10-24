Left Menu

Neiox Eco Cycle's Breakthrough Marine Coating Secures Grant

Neiox Eco Cycle, a deep-tech climate startup, received a Rs 75 lakh grant from Cochin Shipyard Ltd under the USHUS Maritime Innovation Scheme. The funding will help develop a sustainable marine hull coating that reduces environmental and health impacts by converting pollutants into economic assets.

In a significant stride towards sustainable marine innovation, Neiox Eco Cycle, a deep-tech climate startup, has been awarded a Rs 75 lakh prototyping grant by Cochin Shipyard Ltd under its USHUS Maritime Innovation Scheme. The announcement was made at a function held at IIM-Kozhikode, where Neiox's CEO, Akhil Raj Pottekkat, signed the official agreement.

The grant facilitates the development of a pioneering marine hull coating that promises to be sustainable, non-toxic, and carbon-negative. This innovative material is derived from captured air pollutants, addressing both environmental and health concerns while offering anti-corrosive and anti-biofouling benefits. Moreover, it enhances fuel efficiency, reduces CO2 emissions, and protects marine ecosystems, marking a vital 'Kerala model' for global adoption.

Supported by Kerala Startup Mission, TBI NIT Calicut, and LIVE IIM Kozhikode, Neiox intends to transform environmental liabilities into economic assets. CEO Pottekkat emphasized their collaboration with CSL as a testament to Kerala's leadership in sustainable maritime advancements. Present at the event were senior officials from IIM Kozhikode and CSL, underscoring the collaborative effort in fostering cleaner industries and healthier communities.

