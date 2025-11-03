Microsoft to Ship Advanced Nvidia AI Chips to UAE Amid Controversy

Microsoft announced on Monday that it secured approval from the US Commerce Department to ship Nvidia's most advanced AI chips to the United Arab Emirates. This comes under strict licensing regulations enacted in September.

The agreement for over 60,000 Nvidia chips, including the cutting-edge GB300 Grace Blackwell chips, appears to contradict statements by former President Donald Trump, who indicated such chips wouldn't be exported outside the US.

The UAE, pledging to invest a massive USD 1.4 trillion in US energy and AI-related initiatives, secured this technology access. Microsoft's announcement is also part of its extensive USD 15.2 billion investment strategy in the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)