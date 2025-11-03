Left Menu

Microsoft to Ship Advanced Nvidia AI Chips to UAE Amid Controversy

Microsoft will ship over 60,000 advanced Nvidia AI chips to the UAE, despite US restrictions on exporting such technology. The UAE's commitment to invest USD 1.4 trillion in US projects facilitated the deal. This marks a significant step in Microsoft's USD 15.2 billion investment in UAE technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:44 IST
Microsoft to Ship Advanced Nvidia AI Chips to UAE Amid Controversy
  • Country:
  • United States

Microsoft announced on Monday that it secured approval from the US Commerce Department to ship Nvidia's most advanced AI chips to the United Arab Emirates. This comes under strict licensing regulations enacted in September.

The agreement for over 60,000 Nvidia chips, including the cutting-edge GB300 Grace Blackwell chips, appears to contradict statements by former President Donald Trump, who indicated such chips wouldn't be exported outside the US.

The UAE, pledging to invest a massive USD 1.4 trillion in US energy and AI-related initiatives, secured this technology access. Microsoft's announcement is also part of its extensive USD 15.2 billion investment strategy in the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025