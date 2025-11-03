Microsoft to Ship Advanced Nvidia AI Chips to UAE Amid Controversy
Microsoft will ship over 60,000 advanced Nvidia AI chips to the UAE, despite US restrictions on exporting such technology. The UAE's commitment to invest USD 1.4 trillion in US projects facilitated the deal. This marks a significant step in Microsoft's USD 15.2 billion investment in UAE technology.
- Country:
- United States
Microsoft announced on Monday that it secured approval from the US Commerce Department to ship Nvidia's most advanced AI chips to the United Arab Emirates. This comes under strict licensing regulations enacted in September.
The agreement for over 60,000 Nvidia chips, including the cutting-edge GB300 Grace Blackwell chips, appears to contradict statements by former President Donald Trump, who indicated such chips wouldn't be exported outside the US.
The UAE, pledging to invest a massive USD 1.4 trillion in US energy and AI-related initiatives, secured this technology access. Microsoft's announcement is also part of its extensive USD 15.2 billion investment strategy in the UAE.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hinduja Group's Rs 20,000 Crore Investment to Transform Andhra Pradesh into Green Energy Hub
Scindia Invites French Investors to Join Northeast’s Growth Story at Indo-French Investment Forum in Guwahati
India: The World's New Investment Magnet
India and Bahrain Forge Ahead with Comprehensive Trade and Investment Pact
India's Drive to Become a Science and Technology Powerhouse