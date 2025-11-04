Left Menu

The Doorman Fallacy: Misjudging Human Roles in the Age of AI

The widespread adoption of AI in business operations is often accompanied by the 'doorman fallacy,' where complex human roles are oversimplified and replaced by technology. This article explores how such assumptions ignore the nuanced contributions of humans and result in costly implementation errors, advocating for a balanced AI-human collaboration.

As artificial intelligence (AI) integration accelerates in business operations, companies face a paradox. While AI promises efficiency and cost savings, the phenomenon known as the 'doorman fallacy' reveals the pitfalls of oversimplifying human roles. Coined by British advertising executive Rory Sutherland, the term critiques the tendency to reduce complex positions to basic tasks suitable for automation.

Studies indicate that while some firms succeed in implementing AI, others struggle with costly errors. The fast-paced replacement of employees with AI often overlooks the invaluable human attributes that enhance customer experience and workplace dynamics. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Taco Bell's AI challenges exemplify this trend, highlighting a premature rush to automate roles better served by human intuition and flexibility.

To avoid these pitfalls, businesses must rethink AI strategies, emphasizing a symbiotic relationship between humans and technology. Roles involving human oversight, context, or personalized interactions are ill-suited for full automation. Instead, AI should augment human capacities, handling repetitive tasks while leaving contextual jobs to humans, ensuring a balance between tech-driven efficiency and human touch.

