The AI-Crypto Synergy: CleanSpark's Billion-Dollar Bet and DeepSnitch's Road to 100x

CleanSpark, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin miner, is raising $1.15 billion to expand its operations into AI data centers, reflecting the growing institutional interest in AI. Meanwhile, DeepSnitch AI is garnering attention as a promising cryptocurrency project with the potential for substantial returns, as it develops tools for crypto investors.

Updated: 13-11-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:19 IST
Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin miner CleanSpark is making waves in the cryptocurrency and AI sectors with its ambitious plan to raise $1.15 billion. The capital will expand its data centers and enhance AI capabilities, underscoring the massive institutional investment pouring into artificial intelligence.

DeepSnitch AI emerges as a frontrunner in the crypto market, with its innovative suite designed for crypto investors. Valued at just $0.02244 during its Stage 2 presale, the project has already raised over $520,000, offering a tempting 50% return for early adopters.

Cryptocurrencies Uniswap and COTI are also making significant market moves but face challenges. Meanwhile, the AI revolution presents a golden opportunity, with projects like DeepSnitch leading the way. Investors are keen on capitalizing on AI's growth, especially in the burgeoning AI-crypto intersection.

