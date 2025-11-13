Left Menu

Karnataka's Tech Leap: A Vision for 2025-2030

The Karnataka cabinet approved the Karnataka Space Technology Policy, IT Policy, and LEAP. The plan focuses on tech development, job creation, and economic growth through AI, Blockchain, and Quantum Computing, along with establishing Centers of Excellence in various cities to promote innovation across the State.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka cabinet has endorsed the Karnataka Space Technology Policy, Information Technology Policy, and Local Economic Accelerator Programme (LEAP), aiming to fuel innovation and economic growth across the State.

State Minister H K Patil highlighted five key strategic pillars of the Space Technology Policy: skill development, investment incentives, infrastructure, innovation, and awareness. With a financial plan of Rs 445.5 crore, the IT Policy seeks to harmonize AI with Karnataka's thriving tech sector, aspiring to establish the state as a global AI center.

The government further unveiled its ambition to generate five lakh jobs through LEAP by initiating multiple Centers of Excellence, with significant investments in deep tech, and technology clusters in emerging cities. Collaborations with institutions like IIT Dharwad are set to enhance these initiatives, marking substantial advancements in Karnataka's tech landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

