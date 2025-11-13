Apple's Legal Showdown Over App Commission Fees

Apple faced a setback as it was denied permission to appeal against a ruling that deemed its commission charges on app developers as abusive. The Competition Appeal Tribunal determined Apple used its market dominance to impose unfair fees and stifle competition, potentially resulting in over a billion pounds in damages.

The tribunal's decision aligns with increased regulatory pressure on Apple in both the U.S. and Europe to redefine its app distribution market practices. Despite being refused an appeal by the CAT, Apple can still seek recourse by applying directly to the Court of Appeal. The tech giant's legal team requested 21 days to make such an application.

Rachael Kent, who initiated the case, commented on the tribunal's ruling, emphasizing the significance of the decision for app developers and consumers. Meanwhile, Apple's spokesperson criticized the ruling for overlooking the advantages of the app economy for developers and users, as lawyers calculated damages at 1.2 billion pounds.

