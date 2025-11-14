Left Menu

Dutch Chipmaker Nexperia Navigates Supply Chain Standoff

Dutch chip manufacturer Nexperia is managing a supply chain disruption between its European unit and its Chinese packaging plant. Despite halted shipments to China due to government intervention, Nexperia assures continuous supply and alternative solutions to mitigate impacts on the automotive market, with upcoming diplomatic talks planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:51 IST
Dutch computer chip manufacturer Nexperia is actively seeking solutions to address the current supply chain disruption caused by its internal conflict between Europe's unit and its packaging facility in China.

The company has confirmed its commitment to ensuring a steady supply of wafers into the market, urging that any delay lies with its Chinese entities. This comes after the Dutch government seized Nexperia due to fears of technology transfer to China, resulting in a stalemate that has significantly affected automotive chip availability.

Nexperia is working with automotive industry customers to mitigate the impact of chip scarcity. While the Chinese government has temporarily eased export restrictions on Dongguan's chips, Dutch officials are set to visit China soon for diplomatic discussions aiming to resolve the impasse.

