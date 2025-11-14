Dutch Chipmaker Nexperia Navigates Supply Chain Standoff
Dutch chip manufacturer Nexperia is managing a supply chain disruption between its European unit and its Chinese packaging plant. Despite halted shipments to China due to government intervention, Nexperia assures continuous supply and alternative solutions to mitigate impacts on the automotive market, with upcoming diplomatic talks planned.
Dutch computer chip manufacturer Nexperia is actively seeking solutions to address the current supply chain disruption caused by its internal conflict between Europe's unit and its packaging facility in China.
The company has confirmed its commitment to ensuring a steady supply of wafers into the market, urging that any delay lies with its Chinese entities. This comes after the Dutch government seized Nexperia due to fears of technology transfer to China, resulting in a stalemate that has significantly affected automotive chip availability.
Nexperia is working with automotive industry customers to mitigate the impact of chip scarcity. While the Chinese government has temporarily eased export restrictions on Dongguan's chips, Dutch officials are set to visit China soon for diplomatic discussions aiming to resolve the impasse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nexperia
- chipmaker
- supply chain
- technology
- automotive
- wafers
- China
- Europe
- disruption
- government
ALSO READ
China-Japan Tensions Escalate: A Diplomatic Standoff Over Taiwan
Nexperia Navigates Supply Chain Challenges Amidst China Dispute
Diplomatic Tensions Flare Between China and Japan Over Taiwan Remarks
China Urges Netherlands to Bring Constructive Solutions to Nexperia Dispute
Diplomatic Solidarity Against Terrorism: China Extends Condolences