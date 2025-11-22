India, Australia, Canada Launch Trilateral Tech Partnership at G20 Summit
India, Australia, and Canada have forged a trilateral partnership aimed at fostering innovation and technology collaboration. This initiative, announced during the G20 Leaders' Summit, aims to enhance cooperation in emerging technologies, green energy, and AI. A 2026 meeting is scheduled to advance this important alliance.
- Country:
- South Africa
India, Australia, and Canada have announced a groundbreaking trilateral technology and innovation partnership. Revealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Leaders' Summit, this new alliance is set to enhance collaboration across continents and oceans in key areas such as emerging technologies and energy solutions.
In a joint statement, leaders from the three nations emphasized the partnership's focus on green energy innovation, resilient supply chains, and the development of artificial intelligence to improve citizen welfare. The initiative aims to harness the natural strengths of each country while promoting sustainable and secure growth.
With a scheduled 2026 meeting to move the project forward, officials are keen to ensure the partnership supports a future defined by secure, sustainable, and resilient economic practices, aligning with strategic goals like net-zero ambitions and critical mineral development.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Australia
- Canada
- technology
- innovation
- partnership
- green energy
- AI
- supply chains
- G20 Summit
ALSO READ
Proposed setting up of G20 Open Satellite Data Partnership whereby data can be made more accessible for countries of Global South: PM Modi.
India: A Beacon of Transformation and Innovation
Australia-Canada-India Forge New Tech Partnership at G20
Air India and Air Canada Reconnect: Codeshare Partnership Revived
National Cancer Institute Broadens Partnership with Medidata to Bring Unmatched Continuity of Medical and Clinical Data for Lead Protocol Organizations