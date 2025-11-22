Left Menu

India, Australia, Canada Launch Trilateral Tech Partnership at G20 Summit

India, Australia, and Canada have forged a trilateral partnership aimed at fostering innovation and technology collaboration. This initiative, announced during the G20 Leaders' Summit, aims to enhance cooperation in emerging technologies, green energy, and AI. A 2026 meeting is scheduled to advance this important alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 22-11-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 21:50 IST
India, Australia, Canada Launch Trilateral Tech Partnership at G20 Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

India, Australia, and Canada have announced a groundbreaking trilateral technology and innovation partnership. Revealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Leaders' Summit, this new alliance is set to enhance collaboration across continents and oceans in key areas such as emerging technologies and energy solutions.

In a joint statement, leaders from the three nations emphasized the partnership's focus on green energy innovation, resilient supply chains, and the development of artificial intelligence to improve citizen welfare. The initiative aims to harness the natural strengths of each country while promoting sustainable and secure growth.

With a scheduled 2026 meeting to move the project forward, officials are keen to ensure the partnership supports a future defined by secure, sustainable, and resilient economic practices, aligning with strategic goals like net-zero ambitions and critical mineral development.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

 Global
2
Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

 Australia
3
Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

 Global
4
COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025