India, Australia, Canada Launch Trilateral Tech Partnership at G20 Summit

India, Australia, and Canada have announced a groundbreaking trilateral technology and innovation partnership. Revealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Leaders' Summit, this new alliance is set to enhance collaboration across continents and oceans in key areas such as emerging technologies and energy solutions.

In a joint statement, leaders from the three nations emphasized the partnership's focus on green energy innovation, resilient supply chains, and the development of artificial intelligence to improve citizen welfare. The initiative aims to harness the natural strengths of each country while promoting sustainable and secure growth.

With a scheduled 2026 meeting to move the project forward, officials are keen to ensure the partnership supports a future defined by secure, sustainable, and resilient economic practices, aligning with strategic goals like net-zero ambitions and critical mineral development.