Cracking Under Pressure: Milano Cortina's Medal Mishaps

A controversy is brewing at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics as numerous athletes, including American downhill skiing champion Breezy Johnson, have reported their medals breaking shortly after award ceremonies. The incidents have seen medals crack and chip, leading to a full investigation by the games' organizers.

Milano Cortina's Chief Games Operations Officer Andrea Francisi confirmed at a press conference that they are scrutinizing the problem. 'We are fully aware of the situation,' Francisi stated, emphasizing the importance of the medals for athletes.

Among the affected are Germany's biathlete Justus Strelow, whose bronze medal cracked during celebrations, and Sweden's cross-country skier Ebba Andersson, who hopes organizers have a contingency plan for such mishaps. As inquiry efforts ramp up, the integrity of these symbolic awards remains a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)