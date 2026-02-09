Left Menu

Corning Expands Optical Connectivity Manufacturing in India

Corning has announced the groundbreaking of a new optical connectivity manufacturing facility in Pune, India. Positioned alongside its existing optical fiber plant, the facility will primarily serve hyperscale and AI-driven data centers. This expansion bolsters Corning's role in digital infrastructure development and job creation in the region.

Updated: 09-02-2026
Corning has announced the groundbreaking of its new optical connectivity manufacturing facility in Pune, signifying a major expansion of its Indian operations. The facility will be co-located with Corning's existing optical fiber plant, which was first established in 2012.

The new facility is set to enhance Corning's manufacturing presence in India and drive the next wave of digital transformation and emerging technologies, primarily by producing differentiated optical connectivity products for hyperscale and AI-driven data centers.

Corning's move underscores a commitment to supporting India's burgeoning data center market and advancing digital infrastructure across the region, with plans to inaugurate the facility in 2026. The project is also expected to create substantial employment opportunities in the area.

