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AI's Transformative Impact on India's Telecom Landscape

AI is now essential to telecom networks in India, revolutionizing design, management, and user experience, says TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti. AI's uses include predictive maintenance, cybersecurity, and energy efficiency. He noted the massive impact of 5G and India's readiness for 6G at a recent expo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:52 IST
AI's Transformative Impact on India's Telecom Landscape
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Artificial Intelligence is no longer an auxiliary tool in the telecom industry but is becoming crucial to network design, management, and user experience, according to Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

AI is enhancing self-optimizing networks, predictive maintenance, intelligent spectrum management, improved cybersecurity, energy efficiency, and customer experience, he explained. Speaking at the 33rd Convergence India & 11th Smart Future Cities India Expo, Lahoti highlighted that India is amid one of the fastest digital transformations globally.

With data subscribers surpassing one billion by 2025 and 5G contributing heavily, Lahoti stressed the transformative power of 5G technology on the telecom landscape. He emphasized that telecom providers utilize AI per TRAI's guidelines for fraud detection and network management, and as India looks towards 6G, AI-native network design will enable more reliable, low-latency services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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