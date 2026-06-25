Micron Technology Surpasses Meta in Market Valuation

Micron Technology surpassed the market valuation of Meta Platforms after issuing a strong forecast, propelled by its AI-driven growth. The company's shares surged, giving it a market value of $1.393 trillion, slightly ahead of Meta's $1.391 trillion. Micron's outlook reversed a prior slump, with customers committing $22 billion for memory chips.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Micron Technology Edged Past The Market Valuation Of Meta Platforms For The First Time On Thursday | Updated: 25-06-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 19:07 IST
Micron Technology Surpasses Meta in Market Valuation
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Micron Technology has overtaken Meta Platforms in market valuation for the first time, driven by a robust forecast and AI-driven momentum.

The memory chipmaker's shares rose by 18.5% to reach $1,244.4, resulting in a market capitalization of $1.393 trillion, just eclipsing Meta's $1.391 trillion.

Micron's positive fourth-quarter revenue and profit projections were revealed on Wednesday, aiding the reversal of a previous slump as the company secured $22 billion in commitments for its memory chip supplies.

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