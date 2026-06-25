Micron Technology Surpasses Meta in Market Valuation

Micron Technology Edged Past The Market Valuation Of Meta Platforms For The First Time On Thursday

Micron Technology has overtaken Meta Platforms in market valuation for the first time, driven by a robust forecast and AI-driven momentum.

The memory chipmaker's shares rose by 18.5% to reach $1,244.4, resulting in a market capitalization of $1.393 trillion, just eclipsing Meta's $1.391 trillion.

Micron's positive fourth-quarter revenue and profit projections were revealed on Wednesday, aiding the reversal of a previous slump as the company secured $22 billion in commitments for its memory chip supplies.