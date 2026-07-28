Pentagon's Race for Drone Dominance: Challenges and Collaborations

The United States faces significant challenges in building a domestic drone industry as production remains a fraction of Ukraine's, despite the Pentagon's $1.1 billion investment, says Travis Metz, a key Pentagon official in the Drone Dominance Program. Metz emphasizes the difficulty of scaling up from zero to 200,000 drones amidst new regulations mandating American-made components.

The Pentagon's revised supply chain framework aims for a wholly domestic drone system, further complicating production due to tougher sourcing requirements for components like semiconductors. Future drone acquisitions face stringent standards, excluding banned parts like Chinese-made motors, marking a shift from previous practices where many drones contained such components.

Despite these hurdles, Metz envisions the U.S. as a formidable drone power, attributing potential growth to collaborations with Ukrainian manufacturers. Companies like F-Drones and General Cherry, partnering with U.S. firms, are beginning to localize production as a prerequisite for future orders, potentially converting Ukraine's battlefield expertise into American manufacturing prowess.