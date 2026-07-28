Corning's Optical Fiber Struggles Amid Market Fluctuations

Corning has predicted that its third-quarter sales will fall slightly short of Wall Street's expectations following sluggish growth in its critical fiber optics segment.

In response, shares of the company plunged over 20%, potentially leading to a loss of over $23.2 billion in market value unless the trend reverses. While the optical fiber business showed promise due to AI-driven data center demand, it was not sufficient to counteract the weakness experienced in Corning's Gorilla Glass segment, which is tied to declining consumer electronics markets.

Notably, despite this downturn, the company's stock has seen a remarkable rise of about 64% this year, following a gain of 84.2% in 2025.