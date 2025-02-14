Zelenskyy says US, including Biden administration, never saw Ukraine as a NATO member, reports AP.
PTI | Munich | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:47 IST
Zelenskyy says US, including Biden administration, never saw Ukraine as a NATO member, reports AP.
