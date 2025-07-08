Ambedkar said Constitution will keep country united during peace and war: CJI Gavai in Maharashtra legislature.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 16:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Ambedkar said Constitution will keep country united during peace and war: CJI Gavai in Maharashtra legislature.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ambedkar
- Constitution
- CJI Gavai
- Maharashtra
- legislature
- unity
- peace
- war
- democracy
- legal framework
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unity in Diversity: Poonch's Yagya Exemplifies Brotherhood Across Faiths
NATO Summit 2023: Unity or Division?
Walkway Wellness: A Celebration of Unity and Yoga in Greater Noida
Controversy Surrounds Pakistan's Trump Nobel Peace Prize Nomination
Controversy Erupts Over Trump's Nobel Peace Prize Nomination Amid US-Iran Tensions